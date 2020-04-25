In 1 month, 5,000 persons discharged from quarantine centers in Srinagar

Around 5,000 people who were put in administrative quarantine in Srinagar have been discharged in more than a month.

An official said only 165 persons were in the quarantine now at different centres in the summer capital Srinagar.

“Of these 165 persons, 74 have travel history while 91 persons are contacts of COVID19 patients,” said deputy commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

As a measure to fight COVID19 spread, Srinagar has 92 designated administrative quarantine centres. Presently, only 11 are functional where these 165 people have been kept under medical observation.

“At one time of point, we had 2,700 people under quarantine at these centres at a time. It is good that people have extended their cooperation against the fight coronavirus,” said the DC.

In an effort to encourage people to report travel history, Srinagar administration launched Talaash website and android application last month through which it traced 889 people with travel history.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Syed Hanief Balkhi said more than 5,000 people were kept under quarantine in Srinagar.

“We have more than 2,502 people under home quarantine and medical observation,” he said.

Hanief said there were 20 persons in one of the quarantine centres and all of them have been tested negative for COVID19.

“They will be discharged once they complete necessary 14 days quarantine period,” he said.

People under quarantine have been categorized as per protocol and separated from each other at quarantine homes accordingly.

“The first category is of the people who come into contact with the positive case. The second category is those people have been tested negative for the virus and the third category is the people who have been tested but final reports are awaited,” said Hanief.

Srinagar has 15 COVID19 red zones including Eidgah, Goripora, Nowshehra, Hawal, Ahmed Nagar, Lal Bazar, Hyderpora, Natipora, Jawahar Nagar, Chattabal, Bemina, Tengpora, Khayam, Nishat, and Lasjan.