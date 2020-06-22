In 5 years, NIT Srinagar slips from 67th to below 200th position in NIRF ranking

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar has slipped from 67th rank to 200th in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in the category of Engineering Colleges, during the last five years.

The latest NIRF ranking was announced on June 11 this year by Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) in which the NIT Srinagar figures in the list of the engineering colleges which have been ranked from 200 to 250.

“This is a debacle of the institute as its rank continues to witness a downward trend. Last year the institute was ranked among best 160 engineering institutes,” said a Professor at the NIT.

According to a group of NIT Professors, any College which is ranked below 200 faces slash in annual grants, loans, aids approved by the MHRD.

“Those institutes which excel in ranking and figure within top 100 institutes are provided better funds,” said one of the professors.

The NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched on 19 September 2015, outlining a methodology to rank institutions across the country.

The first rankings were announced in 2016. This year it was the 5th edition of NIRF rankings in which the number of participating institutions in the ranking competition was increased by 20 percent.

The methodology draws from the overall recommendations a broad understanding arrived at by a core committee set up by the MHRD, to identify the parameters for ranking various Universities and institutions.

The participation of Universities in the NIRF ranking was made mandatory from last year following which all the Universities and IITs had applied for the ranking.

“In 2015, our institute was ranked among 100 Engineering Colleges which helped it in getting special grants and annual allocation from the ministry,” the Professor said.

He said the poor ranking also tells upon the performance of the institutes at the time of placement of students to pursue engineering courses.

“Merit of students and ranking of engineering Colleges is correlated. Students with high merit are allocated Engineering institutes of higher rank,” said another Professor.

Meanwhile, the Faculty Association of the NIT on Monday convened a meeting and stated that the downfall in ranking of the Institute should be “investigated” as the institute was “losing its sheen with each passing year.”

“We will approach the MHRD and seek a high level inquiry into it. Apart from the NIRF committee, a sub-committee should be framed to ascertain the reasons for poor ranking,” they said.

The Association demanded the admissions to the PhD courses should be restored which were recently stopped owing to “unknown reasons.”

“Closure of PhD admission is a major concern among the aspiring scholars,” the Association said.

Director NIT Srinagar, Rakesh Sehgal and Registrar Syed Qaisar Bukhari did not respond to repeated calls from this newspaper for their comments on the issue.