Incessant rains cause waterlogging in Srinagar areas

Incessant rains caused waterlogging in many areas of the summer capital hampering pedestrian and vehicular movement.

Most of the roads, markets and localities including Residency Road, MA Road and Hari Singh High Street remained partially water-logged, hampering the smooth regulation of traffic.

Photographs of water logging in several areas including Syed Abad Soiteng, Lasjan, Padshahibagh also went viral on social media.

Neitizens also uploaded photographs and videos of water logging occurred in different areas and raised questions over the concerned authorities’ inaction. The interior areas of Baghat-Barzulla also complained that no men or machinery was pressed into service for dewatering the area.

People were seen wading through waterlogged roads to reach respective destinations in interior areas of Mehjoor Nagar, Bemina, Rambagh and Nowgam. The problem was compounded by defunct drainage system at various areas.

Despite three agencies – SMC, UEED and ERA — mandated to handle drainage system in Srinagar, the choked drains compounded the problem. An official of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) said that all dewatering stations were fully functional.

“The dewatering process, through permanent and mobile pump stations, began early in the morning in affected areas. We have also established a control room for effective dewatering and redress public complaints,” he said.

He added that 86 permanent dewatering pumps are functional 24×7 whereas 83 dewatering mobile pumps have been deployed at vulnerable places.