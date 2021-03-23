Incessant rains disrupt normal life in Srinagar

Continuous rainfall from past two days has waterlogged many areas in the summer capital.

Greater Kashmir received several calls from many Uptown and Downtown areas with people complaining of waterlogging.

People said that in Srinagar outskirts like Hazratbal, Batapora, Habak and adjoining areas, both main and link roads are waterlogged. Areas of city center like Lal Chowk ,Jahangir Chowk, Batamaloo, Parimpora have also witnessed waterlogging. Locals from Tulsibagh , Rawalpora, Bemina, Saidakadal and Nowhatta said that waterlogging has disrupted their normal activities.

“This waterlogging problem arises every time there is rainfall. The administration has failed to fix the drainage system that results in waterlogging of these areas. Now you can see the condition of our roads which are full of potholes. Amid waterlogging we cannot locate them posing a threat to commuters. I travelled to city center and at many places along MA Road and Residency Road there was waterlogging. What can you expect if the main business hub Lal Chowk is waterlogged,” Javaid Ahmed, a commuter said.

Several people also took to social media to express their resentment. “This is the state of our summer capital after couple of rainy days. The administration must act swiftly so that commuters don’t face inconvenience,” a Facebook user wrote.

The officials in the SMC department and Srinagar Drainage circle said that all the men and machinery are at work to dewater the areas.

“We have over 80 dewatering stations and we are using them to maximum capacity. In addition to that the mobile dewatering stations and teams from concerned wing of drainage and SMC are on job to address the issue. There are some known points in low-lying areas of Srinagar where waterlogging often happens. We have pressed our men and machinery 2 days back in such places,” said an official.

The SMC through its multiple tweets highlighted their work in context of waterlogging. “In view of the rainfall, dewatering stations have been put into operation and mobile units are being deployed in the areas vulnerable to waterlogging in different parts pf city,” tweeted SMC on its official handle.