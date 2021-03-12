Incessant rains: Srinagar areas waterlogged, residents suffer

Most areas of the summer capital faced water logging following incessant rains on Friday.

Netizens uploaded photographs and videos of water logging in different areas.

A viral video showed Moominabad area of Srinagar has turned into cesspool due to water logging. Locals from the area said that they are forced to stay indoors as and when rains occur and cause water logging.

The interior areas of Baghat also complained that no men or machinery was pressed into service for dewatering the area. Similar complaints came from Abu Bakar Colony, Bemina Byepass, and Shalteng residential colonies including lane-3 Usmanabad, etc.

Most of the roads, markets and localities including Residency Road, MA Road and Hari Singh High Street remained water-logged, resulting in massive traffic jams.

People were seen wading through rain water to reach their destinations. The problem was compounded by defunct drainage system at various areas.

Despite three agencies – SMC, UEED and ERA — mandated to handle drainage system in Srinagar, the choked drains led to worsening of the situation.

Residents of interior areas of Bemina also uploaded photographs of water logged lanes and bylanes and accused authorities of being in deep slumber.

Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Athar Amir said that all dewatering stations were fully functional.

“The dewatering process, through permanent and mobile pump stations, began early in the morning in affected areas. In fact, the nocturnal operation was also carried in several areas. We have also established a control room for effective dewatering and redress public complaints,” he said while replying to a query.

“The directions from my office have gone to officials to keep dewatering stations in full operational mode round the clock and keep the standby diesel/generator sets in a state of readiness at the permanent dewatering stations,” he said.

He added that 86 permanent dewatering pumps are functioning 24×7 whereas 83 dewatering mobile pumps have been deployed at vulnerable places.