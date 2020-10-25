Incomplete drainage system irks Mustafabad residents

Residents of Mustafabad, Sector 2nd, Lane No. 3, Zainakot, Srinagar have expressed resentment over incomplete drainage system in the area.

‘Although the Drainage Division, SMC laid drainage network during the last year, however, work was started on the main lane only and connected with the existing drainage system via Gazalia Abad. However, a few bye-lanes have been left out due to the reasons best known the authorities,” a delegation from the area said.

“Though adequate funds were available with the concerned authorities and even the estimates were already framed and approved in the last year’s works programme. The Executive Engineer concerned could not complete the already approved drainage network,” they said.

“We are moving from pillar to post to get drainage network in the area completed. Baring assurances, nothing has been done on the ground. The Executive Engineer concerned has again reportedly forwarded the demand to Commissioner SMC for providing of funds,” said Khursheed Makhdoomi a resident.

The aggrieved resident appealed Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Commissioner SMC and other concerned officers to address the issue on priority and complete the drainage system by providing drainage network to the left out three by-lanes for which estimates are already approved with the concerned Executive Engineer.