International Day of Persons with Disabilities | Specially abled persons stage protest

Demanding an increase in the monthly pension, scores of specially abled persons Thursday staged a protest in Press Colony.

To mark the World Disability Day, specially abled persons assembled under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association demanding an increase in their monthly pension from Rs 1000 to Rs 4000.

President of Handicapped Association Union, Abdul Rashid Butt said: “Every day, new laws are being made for the physically challenged people all over the world and major work is done for their welfare but in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, the opposite is happening. Over the past few years, the government has failed to implement any welfare measures on the ground level.”

They put forth demands demanding implementation of Disabilities Act 2016 with the rules. The other demands include loans at a low interest rate, similar facilities as given to SC and ST, 50 percent concession in the electricity fee charges, free medical aid and to establish handicapped advisory boards in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

“In the last two decades a large number of people got disabled. The government should rehabilitate them and set up a rehabilitation centre in each district headquarters of CRC,” said a member of the handicapped association.

“We appeal to the concerned authorities to redress our genuine demands as we are suffering through every sort of trouble. But due to the government’s apathy we have been forced to come here and protest again on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities,” they added.

“We request the authorities to consider our issues otherwise we will be forced to go on a hunger strike in front of the Civil Secretariat Jammu from 25th of January, 2021. We also appeal the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to look into this matter and address our demands promptly,” they further added.