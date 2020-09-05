Int'l webinar series concludes at AS College

An international webinar series on “Recent Advances in Science, Social Sciences and Humanities”, organized by Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Amar Singh College here concluded on Saturday.

The webinar series which had commenced on August 24 was inaugurated by Prof Bashir Ahmad Rather, Principal of the College.

Prof Rather deliberated upon the significance and usage of the technology in the current pandemic and emphasized upon the need to build the capacities of student and teaching community, so as to update them and keep pace with the advancements in various areas of research.

The webinar was coordinated by Dr Nazir Ahmad Bhat, Coordinator IQAC; Dr Syed Mutahar Aaqib, Co-Coordinator IQAC and Prof Syed Ishfaq Manzoor, Convenor ICT and Technical Committee.

A statement said the College organized a series of 10 webinars from August 24 to September 5, on various topics in which eminent speakers from across India and abroad deliberated on various issues.

As many as 15,000 academicians, researchers, professionals and students participated in the webinar and were awarded e-certificates. Dr Bhat introduced the theme of the webinar series and highlighted the academic and research contributions of the IQAC of the College. Dr Aaqib emphasized upon significance of an integrative approach to education and highlighted the role multi-disciplinary research.

Other speakers deliberated on various topics. They accentuated on the current advances and trends in their particular fields of expertise and placed forth newer insights into their respective domains which in turn helped the participants to acquaint themselves with the latest areas of understanding.

The valedictory function was conducted today, which was moderated by Prof Kasira, who also presented vote of thanks.