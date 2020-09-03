Islamia College students demand exams in online mode

Students of Islamia College of Science and Commerce here have opposed the decision taken by the administration to hold their exam in offline mode.

Scores of students of the last semester said they were being forced to appear in offline mode of exam amid the ongoing COVID pandemic. “We appeared online in internal examination of 6th semester. Now, the College authorities have decided to conduct the major exams in offline mode which has left students shocked and disturbed,” a student said.

He said the College was forcing them to sit in offline mode of exams at a time when COVID cases were rising with each passing day. “This is so shocking that the College is adamant to hold the exams in offline mode. All the students are demanding online examinations,” the student said.

The student complained that despite pleading before the College authorities to conduct the exam in online mode, the officials conveyed them that “those not interested to appear in offline exams can wait and appear in bi-annual exams later.”

“We are not running away from exams but we are apprehensive about contracting infection in the exam centre. Who will be responsible if any student gets infected,” said another student.

He said the College administration was not ready to take any responsibility in case any student contracts infection. “There is no adequate public transport facility and everyone student not have a private vehicle, so how will the students from far-off areas reach the College to write the exams,” the student said.

Principal Islamia College, Prof Aijaz Ahmad said they have taken decision as per the UGC and MHRD guidelines wherein the exam for end semester has to be conducted in offline mode.

“We are already conducting offline examinations for the 4th semester and that too without any problem. We are following all SOPs and allowing only 15 students in one classroom with a distance of seven feet between them,” Prof Aijaz said, adding the students have been asked to submit self-declaration as per direction of the MHRD.

“Students who are appearing as backlog students and are working outside and those who are weak in academics create hue and cry to sail through. In fact, they don’t want an examination but an online exercise,” he said, adding majority of the students approached the College administration and agreed for the exams in offline mode.

“We are conducting 4th semester exam of MBA students in offline mode at present. They don’t have any issues,” he said.