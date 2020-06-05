JKAP aghast over water-logging in city areas

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leader Shaykh Showkat on Thursday expressed concern over the defunct drainage system which has created difficulties for the residents of summer capital Srinagar, especially those living in Downtown areas.

In a statement, Showkat said the ill-planned and defunct drainage system results in inundation of majority of areas in Srinagar after every rainfall.

He visited various areas in downtown including Saida Kadal, Naidyar, Khajiyarbal, Kathi Darwaza and Khanyar and Baba Demb to assess the situation resulting from the water-logging.

He observed that the situation in these areas was extremely grim and needs immediate government attention.

“The sewerage scheme by LAWDA executed by UEED in peripheral area of Dal Lake is a complete failure, as pump stations installed at Saida Kadal, Naidyar, Gurupora, Jogilankar, Doulatabad, Aabi Nowpora and Brari Nambal are completely defunct because of non-availability of essential electric power supply and fuel to run these pump stations,” he said.

The JKAP leader said the factors responsible for failure of drainage system were inefficient calculations for rainfall and surface runoff made by the officers of the departments concerned.

“The cross-section of drains carrying runoff is grossly inadequate. Similarly the capacity of drains is not as per the total runoff from the catchment areas and the rain water collecting chambers is also inadequate,” he said.

He said maximum surface drains in the city stand choked and no regular cleaning and de-silting activity was being carried out resulting into chaotic conditions in these areas especially during the rainy season.

“Some areas in Srinagar are bowl shaped and don’t have proper drainage and any mechanism to drain storm and rain water like Hari Sigh High Street,” Showkat said.

He demanded adequate fuel must be supplied to all pump stations for immediate relief to the people. “Also a fresh comprehensive drainage network should be planned for the periphery of Dal Lake and its adjoining areas keeping into consideration the magnitude of rainfall and surface runoff, carrying capacity of drains of the catchment areas, rain water collecting chambers and the component of maintenance,” he said.

The JKAP leader said soon after the recent rains and hailstorm the storm rain water entered many residential houses in the Downtown. “The inhabitants of these areas are still facing the worst kind of water-logging caused due to the failure of the drainage system,” he said.

Showkat emphasized on the need for proper urban planning and an effective flood management. “This way we can save our city’s environment from degradation and ecological imbalance,” he said.

He said Srinagar Municipal Corporation, LAWDA, UEED and Public Works Department should work in coordination to resolve the issue which time and again causes inconvenience to people.