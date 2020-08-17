JKAP concerned over water scarcity in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leader Jagmohan Singh Raina on Monday expressed concern over the growing water shortage in the summer capital Srinagar.

In a statement, Raina said people at helm of affairs in Jal Shakti department have not gone deep into the water problems being faced by people of Kashmir especially Srinagar. He criticized the department officers for their laid-back attitude towards the glaring problem. Raina, who is also Chairman of All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC), said since thousands of people have shifted to Srinagar from rural areas, the existing water supply schemes were not adequate to cater to demands of masses.

He said most of the water supply schemes supplying water to the areas of Srinagar and other districts have been commissioned more than 50 years ago and no augmentation has taken place since then. He demanded that Jal Shakti department should tap more water resources and augment the present system of drinking water across Kashmir.

“The Sukhnag water supply scheme can easily be extended to many more areas in Srinagar and Budgam districts, but the concerned department is showing reluctance. A probe needs to be carried out as where have the funds allocated for augmentation of water supply schemes gone. Responsibility needs to be fixed so that punitive action is taken against the concerned officers and officials,” said Raina.