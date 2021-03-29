JKB FSL conducts plantation drive at Sangarmal

Jammu and Kashmir Bank (JKB) Financial Services Limited (FSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of J&K Bank today conducted a plantation drive near its Business Centre at Sangarmal here.

Led by its Managing Director, Mohammad Muzzafar Wani, the employees of the Company including its CFO Pankaj Gour, Company Secretary Zaffar Hameed, Territory Head Mir Adil and Business Heads Azhar Qureshi and Mirza Taseen participated in the drive during which a number of tree saplings were planted across the Sangarmal Park which is located in the heart of Srinagar city. Some senior citizens who were invited as guests-of-honour on the occasion also took part in this eco-friendly initiative. Speaking on the occasion, the Managing Director JKBFSL said, “Following the footsteps of our parent Company J&K Bank that observed Plantation Day recently at CHQ under the aegis of Chairman & Managing Director R.K. Chhibber, JKB Financial Services has undertaken plantation drive, which would be replicated at all its business centers. It is a humble way to positively impact upon the environment around us in making it greener, healthier.”

Appreciating the initiative, the senior citizens present on the occasion hoped that society at large would rise to the occasion and take initiatives to save our planet for future generations.

“The employees of JKB FSL pledged to aggressively carry forward the noble mission of tree plantation by encouraging people to plant trees wherever possible considering the importance of trees for the planet in conservation of its environment, bio-diversity and for combating the issues of global warming, climate change,” JKB said in a statement.