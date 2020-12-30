JKCA case | CJM commits matter to designated court for trial

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar, Gowher Majid Dalal Wednesday committed the case of alleged multi-crore J&K cricket scam to the special court designated under Prevention of Money-Laundering Act (PMLA).

After hearing parties on the application, the court said that the case is committed to the Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge designated under PMLA.

The court also directed the accused to appear before the PMLA designated court on 11 February 2021 to face the trail.

“Office (Registry of CJM) is directed to transmit the file to the trial court well before next date of hearing,” the court said.

The application was moved by deputy director, Directorate of Enforcement, seeking committal of trail in JKCA case by special court.

Police Station CBI Srinagar had registered an FIR in 2015 against accused persons who were the office bearers of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association Srinagar. After investigations the CBI had filed a challan before the CJM Srinagar.

The counsel for Directorate of Enforcement pleaded before court that separate investigation held by it established the commission of “scheduled offence” under the PMLA.

While referring to various provisions of law, the court said the case covered under the PMLA is to be transferred to the court before which the complaint has been filed under the Money Laundering Act.

The court said that special court has been given powers and jurisdiction to conduct the case both for the scheduled offence as well as offence under PMLA.

The court disallowed the contention of counsel for CBI and counsel for accused persons who vehemently opposed the application seeking committal. “This court (CJM) is only concerned at this stage with the committal of the case and not with regard to the merits of the case,” the court said, while allowing application of Enforcement of Directorate seeking committal, and directed transmitting of the case file to the special court for trial.

The accused persons in the case include National Conference president and former Chief Minister of erstwhile J&K State Dr Farooq Abdullah.