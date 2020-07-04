JKMG calls for protests against Media Policy on July 6

JK Media Guild (JKMG) on Saturday said it will hold a protest against the recently announced Media Policy for J&K, on July 6.

A statement said Executive Council of the body under the chairmanship of Mir Ajaz Ahmad decided to hold protest demonstration at Lal Chowk on July 6 at 11 am.

Ajaz reiterated the commitment of holding the protest and invited all the media associations to participate in the programme, said the statement.

“All the associations can use their own banners and placards. The protest is to denounce the government for Media Policy-2020 and seek its role back immediately,” said the statement.

Ajaz invited all media organisations, associations, accredited and non-accredited journalists to join hands together to “force the government to roll back the media policy, which is a virtual censorship.”