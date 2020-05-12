JKPaySys: 'Govt withholds salaries of 5 lakh employees'

Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) Tuesday staged a protest here, demanding deferment of implementation of JK Pays System (JKPaySys), an electronic framework for submission of bills.

The Committee said owing to “untimely implementation” of the new system, salaries of five lakh government employees has been withheld for April.

A group of the member of the EJAC, an amalgam of various government employees associations, assembled at Press Enclave here. While maintaining social distancing, they staged a brief silent sit-in.

EJAC, General Secretary Khurshid Ahmad Bhat said the JK Pays System was an employee-friendly initiative.

“However, in absence of man power and high speed internet, the process to update data of employees online was moving at snail’s pace and hence the salaries of employees has been withhold,.” He said.

He said normally the employees would receive salary by 3rd of the new month. “But we are yet to receive the last month salary even as 12 days of the month have already passed,” he said.

Bhat said government has released salary of only those employees working in civil secretariat and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

“The salary of lakhs of employees is still pending,” he said. “Employees fear the government might withheld their salary for long time owing to delay in uploading the data of employees online.”

JK Pay Sys was the long pending demand of the employees for a smooth, hassle-free, and time saving mechanism for payment of bills in online mode.

Bhat said the DDOs were unable to upload the data of employees falling within their domain due to low-speed internet.

“It takes 20 to 25 minutes for uploading data of a single employee at the 2G internet speed,” he said.

He said ministerial staff in offices which otherwise would have been pressed to upload data, were also not coming to offices amid COVID19 lockdown.

The finance department had issued an order on April 1, asking authorities that payment through treasuries shall be made through JKPaySys from April 15.

All the treasury officers have also been asked to not entertain manual bills for processing of payment.

The EJAC appealed the government to postpone the order for some time till updation of data was completed in J&K.

“We also demand advance release of salary for May in view of COVID19 lockdown and upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. Currently, it is only the salary of the employee which circulates in society as all other economic activities have been put under suspension due to the pandemic,” they said.

Others who were part of this sit-in included EJAC executive members Shabir Ahmad Langoo, Latief Ahmad Malik, and Sajad Ahmad Parray.