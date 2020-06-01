JKPEECC opposes privatisation of power sector

Jammu & Kashmir Power Engineers and Employees Coordination Committee (JKPEECC) Monday held a protest demonstration here against privatization of the power sector.

The protest was held in response to call for “National Protest Day” by All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) and National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) against proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill-2020 and privatization of power sector.

Pirzada Hidayatullah, General Secretary, JKEEGA, said the Association has noted with grave concern the announcement made by Union Finance Minister for privatization of DISCOMS of Union Territories.

“The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir is going to face the brunt of privatization by virtue of this announcement despite the fact that various reforms which can lead to improvement of power sector are still in infancy,” he said.

He said the steps taken for improving the power scenario were also endorsed by a committee constituted by Union Ministry of Power.

He said the main stakeholder, the employees of the department have not been involved anywhere and the decision was being forced on them, without any consultation.

The protestors said the JKPEECC constituents have vehemently criticized the “draconian and anti-people legislation” as well as privatization proposal with clear object of “snatching away right of access to electricity.”

“It is evident that the priority is the interest of ease of making business for the profit-making community and all aspects related to the right of electricity of people have been set aside,” they said.

Muhammad Maqbool, a protest said they were anguished to note that when the whole Country including J&K was fighting COVID19 pandemic, the Power Ministry as well as Finance Ministry were busy in “curbing people’s right to energy.”

Protestors wore black badges opposing the proposed privatization and as well as Electricity Amendment Bill.