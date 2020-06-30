JKSDM holds programme on stress management

As part of its COVID19 special training program, J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) Tuesday organized an online program titled “Stress Management during Crisis.”

Renowned psychiatrist, Professor and Head Department, IMHANS, GMC, Srinagar, Dr Arshad Hussain stressed on importance of managing stress and anxiety during times of crisis.

While highlighting various aspects of stress management, Dr Hussain said, COVID19 has already increased the stress level in lives of people. “It has become imperative for us to inculcate positive outlook in such scenario and in this regard stress management plays a pivotal role,” he said.

Dr Hussain said in times of crisis such as COVID19, people should talk to relatives and friends and “talk good, positive things.” “One must not overreact or over-research and follow the advice of the experts,” said Dr Hussain.

Under the program, JKSDM, through different batches has already provided online training to 1,061 candidates on various skill sets such as cyber security, GST, tailoring skills, internet web designing, front office operations in hospitality sector and beauty makeup.

Candidates including professionals, homemakers, unemployed youth and students pursuing professional courses are receiving training for these courses in JKSDM affiliated institutions.

Since COVId19 had closed all academic and technical institutions including skill training centres, online training courses were initiated by the Mission aimed to make productive use of time of people of J&K during the lockdown.