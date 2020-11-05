JKTDC throws open ethnic food joint Kong Posh

The J&K Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) today threw open its Kong Posh, ethnic restaurant on the banks of Jhelum at Zero Bridge here.

The restaurant was inaugurated by Advisor to Lt. Governor, Baseer A Khan. Ethnic foods like Harissa, Alae Hachi te Maaz, Handh te Kokur, Mujje te Gaade, Paache, Nader te Gaade, Zombre thool te Gogje aarae, Noon Chai, Kehwa te Shirmal besides wazwan and other street and local fast foods would be available and served at the restaurant.

Another attraction of the venue was the stalls of Handicrafts, pottery , wicker work, paper machie, pashmina weaving, wicker works put up for the interest of the visitors. Supplementing this ambience was a blend of kashmiri music on display at the venue to give a feel of local art, craft, culture and lifestyle to the visitors.

On the occasion, Secretary Tourism, Culture & YSS, Sarmad Hafeez, Director Tourism, Kashmir and MD, JKTDC, Nisar Ahmad Wani besides other officers from JKTDC and Tourism department and a large number of visitors were present. The restaurant has been thrown open at a time when winters are about to set in here, and to synchronise with the coming season the ethnic kashmiri cuisines or traditional foods have been put on display and offered to the customers at the restaurant.

The Advisor on the occasion complimented the Department for conceiving the idea and hoped that the people would encourage this move of the Department of popularising the ethnic cuisine and culture. He also said that the restaurant shall act as an evening activity to the locals where they can relish traditional foods and catch glimpses of the local art besides it will also provide a platform for the artists to display their art.

The Secretary Tourism on the occasion said that since the local foods are famous world over, this year during travel marts we will invite people from outside for both Kashmiri and Jammu food festivals.