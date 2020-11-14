JKTDC's Kongposh reverberates with music, cuisine, art display

The recently opened up restaurant of JKTDC-Kongposh here in the heart of the city reverberated with a confluence of display of art, music and ethnic cuisine this evening.

The special feature of today’s weekly event was the display of artefacts in the form of calligraphy, paintings and other art forms by young and budding female entrepreneurs of Kashmir.

Secretary Tourism, Culture & YSS, Sarmad Hafeez, Director Tourism, Kashmir and MD, JKTDC, Nisar Ahmad Wani besides other officers from JKTDC and Tourism department and a large number of visitors were present.

Young artists from J&K Academy of Arts, Culture &Languages enthralled the visitors with various popular musical numbers.

The special feature of the restaurant are ethnic foods like Harissa, Alae Hachi te Maaz, Handh te Kokur, Mujje te Gaade, Paache, Nader te Gaade, Zombre thool te Gogje aarae, Noon Chai, Kehwa te Shirmal besides wazwan and other street and local fast foods are available and served at the restaurant.

Another attraction of the venue is that varied forms of art like Handicrafts, Pottery , wicker work, Paper machie, pashmina weaving, wicker works etc. would be put on display for the interest of the visitors and customers every weekend