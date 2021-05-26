JLNM hospital gets another 1000 LPM oxygen plant: Director Health

Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather on Wednesday visited JLNM Hospital Srinagar where a trial run of a newly installed 1000 LPM oxygen plant was held. He also reviewed the Covid management and facilities available at the hospital.

A spokesperson of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir said the trial run for the 1000 LPM oxygen facility was held in presence of the director.

The Director Health at the hospital said that with the new facility, the oxygen generation capacity of the hospital has crossed 2000 LPMs as the hospital already has a 1000 LPM oxygen plant.

“We are on the ground and we are doing whatever resources we have. The new facility will go a long way for the patient management,” Dr Mushtaq said.

He also announced that they would soon add 50 oxygen beds to JLNM hospital which will increase the overall bed capacity of the hospital.

The spokesman said the Director took a round of the hospital and visited its various sections to review the preparedness for Covid. He also reviewed the patient management care and patient management services being offered at the Covid hospital.

The Director also inspected the hospital’s new building where as per the spokesman a 100 low flow oxygen beds are being created at the JLNM hospital for patient care.

During the visit, the director interacted with staff on duty and appreciated their dedication towards their work in the tough times of the Covid pandemic.

The Director also reviewed the preparedness for the divisional level training which would be started from May 27 across the Kashmir division.

The spokesman said the DHSK has created a module of training for medical officers, nodal officers of Covid, paramedical staff, basic health workers, ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers where they will be trained for basic and advanced management of Covid-19.

The unique training module has been started in order to increase the skills and quality of healthcare workers dealing with Covid management in hospitals across Kashmir.

The Director also visited various vaccination sites in Srinagar including Zainda Shah Masjid vaccination, Nowpora vaccination centre and Indoor stadium vaccination centre to take stock of the vaccinations and related arrangements.

He appreciated the vaccination staff at the vaccination sites and appealed to the general public to go for vaccination saying the vaccine is safe and is an important tool to fight against Covid-19 infection.