JTFRP organises training programme on flood forecasting methods

Four day training programme organized by the Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) on the theme of “Latest Flood Forecasting Methods and its Application in Integrated Forecast System” for the engineers of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department concluded here today.

An official statement said the four-day comprehensive training programme for the engineers of the I&FC Dept was organized with an objective to build the capacities of the functionaries of the department in the highly specialized technical realms of the flood mitigation methods of Flood modelling.

The training was conducted for the capacity building of the mid-level managers of I&FC Department under the component of Strengthening of Disaster Management Capacity of the World Bank funded JTFRP (Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project)

During the programme which was attended by more than 30 engineers of the I&FC ,Dept. Kashmir, hands on training was imparted to participants on the use of various latest software used in many advanced countries across the globe for the timely forecasting of floods.

“During the course of workshop experts in the field updated our knowledge on the latest flood forecasting software’s which if adopted would be crucial to the timely forecasting of floods” said one of engineers who participated in the programme.

Iftikhar Ahmad Kakroo, Chief Engineer I&FC, Kashmir attended the concluding session of the programme . He said that the 4-day training programme would definitely build the capacities of the engineers in the sphere of flood forecasting.