Judicial magistrates to hear urgent matters during winter vacation

Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar Gowhar Majid Dalal has issued an order asking the judicial magistrates to attend “urgent criminal matters as per roster” during vacation.

“In compliance to notification issued by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir . . . Judicial Magistrates of the district Srinagar shall function as Duty Magistrates during the period of forthcoming winter vacations, to attend urgent criminal matters throughout the district including Panthachowk,” it reads.

The High Court has notified the dates for winter vacations in the subordinate courts of Kashmir division and the courts located in Kishtwar, Batote, Gool, Banihal, Bhaderwah, Ramban, Ukhral and Bani in Jammu Division.

According to a notice issued by the High Court, these vacations shall start from 1 January 2021 and will end on 15 January-2021.The courts located in the Union Territory of Ladakh shall also observe the vacations lasting for fifteen days.

The High Court has said that principal district and sessions judges and chief judicial magistrates of all the concerned districts shall make “suitable arrangements” for disposal of urgent criminal business arising during the period of such vacation in the areas within their respective jurisdictions.

The High Court will observe winter vacation from 1 January to 25 January. Moreover, the period commencing from 1st to 9th of January shall be ‘No Work Period’ for the High Court.

The Court has also nominated judges for the both wings of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir as vacation judges to hear matters of urgent nature.