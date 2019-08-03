Justice Magrey inspects District Court Complex

Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, Administrative Judge for District Srinagar today inspected the District Court Complex.

During his interaction with Judicial officers he laid emphasis on speedy disposal of pending cases, besides exhorting them to create and ensure that litigants, bar and general public are given due respect in the larger interests of justice delivery system.

On the occasion, Justice Magrey called upon the judicial officers to strictly follow ethical conduct while delivering justice and strengthening of process serving agency.

During the course of inspection Justice Magrey inspected the courts of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, 2nd Additional District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, besides the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar was also inspected. The court files, disposal statements were also inspected.

Later Justice Magrey visited the entire court complex accompanied by Superintendent Engineer, Executive Engineer of PWD and R&B. He also interacted with the Executive Members of the bar and listened to their grievances. He assured the members of the Bar that their genuine grievances will be redressed.