Justice Magrey inspects Observation, Children Homes

Chairman Juvenile Justice Committee, J&K High Court, Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey Tuesday inspected Children’s Home at Shalimar and Observation Home at Harwan here to ascertain working of these childcare institutions.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; Mission Director ICPS, Shabnum Kamili; Principal Magistrate JJB Srinagar, Khemraj Sharma and other officers.

Justice Magrey inspected the observation home and interacted with the children staying there while enquiring about their well-being.

On the occasion, on the spot directions were given to the officers concerned to ensure proper education, physical activities including indoor and outdoor games, besides healthcare facilities, counselling, recreational activities, skill development and computer education of the children lodged in the Homes.

Justice Magrey impressed upon the officers to ensure proper legal aid to the juveniles for conducting their matters.

He also enquired about the facilities available for containing spread of COVID19 and gave on the spot directions to the DC Srinagar for making availability of PP kits and sanitizers to these Homes.