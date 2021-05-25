Srinagar, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 25, 2021, 11:15 PM

Justice Magrey kick-starts vaccination drive at District Court Complex Srinagar

File Photo of Justice Magrey

The Administrative Judge for District Srinagar, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey today visited the District Court Complex Srinagar in connection with a vaccination drive launched for vaccinating lawyers fraternity who are exposed to risk owing to their discharge of professional duties.

Among others, Principal District & Sessions Judge Srinagar Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Assad, Commissioner Municipal Corporation Srinagar Athar Aamir Khan, Chief Medical Officer Srinagar were present on the occasion.

At the outset, Justice Magrey kick-started the drive at the District Court Complex. He highlighted the importance of vaccination and impressed upon the lawyers to take maximum benefit  of the drive launched for  their benefit.

Large number of lawyers got  vaccinated on the occasion. Justice Magrey directed  ZMO UPHC, who was  heading the vaccination team  to ensure  that all the lawyers are  covered in the target of vaccination.

The lawyers  applauded  the move launched by the High Court in collaboration with District Administration and  Municipal Corporation and expressed their gratitude to Justice Magrey, District Administration and all the concerned for  taking care and pains for the welfare and wellbeing of the lawyers’  fraternity.

Justice Magrey directed the Administration to carry more drives of such nature  to cover all the lawyers, staff  and all others concerned with the administration of justice.  It was further emphasized by the Judge  that regular sanitation shall be maintained in  and around the Court Complex to prevent further  proliferation  of COVID-19 virus. The Administrative Judge was accompanied by Joint Registrar (Judicial) Abdul  Bari  on the occasion.

The Administrative Judge  also held interaction with the  members of the  Bar and discussed various issues raised  by the  Bar concerning dispensation of justice.

This was the 4th such drive launched by Justice Magrey in collaboration with district administration, the previous three  drives were undertaken  within the premises of  High Court and the fourth one has taken place in District Court premises, Srinagar.

