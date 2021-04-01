Justice Magrey visits District Court Complex Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Judge and Administrative Judge for District Srinagar, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, today visited the District Court Complex, Srinagar after the recent major reshuffle in the District Judiciary.

On the occasion, the Administrative Judge interacted with the Judicial Officers and saw them off following their posting to new stations after having worked for more than two years at District Headquarter, Srinagar.

The Administrative Judge also praised Principal District Judge, Srinagar Abdul Rashid Malik and the Judicial Officers, for their hard work and commitment.

He appreciated the amount of work done by the Judicial Officers in difficult situations, Post-reorganization and Covid-19 Pandemic and wished them good luck in their new journey.

Justice Magrey emphasized upon the Judicial Officers that the work of Judges is divine in nature and is different as access to justice is the aim and object behind the work. He said the litigants expect the Judges to be competent and full of knowledge with capacity to deliver.

He thanked the Judicial Officers for serving the cause of justice during their tenure at Srinagar which is a Capital City with rich judicial history, precedents and work culture. “The Judges have made a sincere endeavour to come to the expectations of the people and kept the doors of justice open for litigants even under trying circumstances thus, have shown courage and patience,” he said.

The administrative Judge expected that the Judicial Officers will continue to work in the same spirit at their next places of posting, as litigants always expect fair and speedy justice.

The Principal District Judge Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Malik thanked Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey for his constant guidance and leadership as the Administrative Judge for District Srinagar. He said that Justice Magrey really played the role of a Guardian Judge and this helped the Judicial Officers to perform better with courage and conviction.