Justice Magrey visits Juvenile Home Harwan

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Judge and Chairman, Juvenile Justice Committee J&K High Court, Justice Ali Mohammad Magray today visited Juvenile Home Harwan and Children Home Boys and Children Home Girls at Shalimar.

During the visit, he was accompanied by Principal Secretary Social Welfare, Bipul Pathak, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Mission Director ICPS Shabnum Kamli, Principal Magistrate Juvenile Justice Board, Deputy Director, representatives of Child Welfare Committee, and DCPO besides other officers and officials.

On the occasion, Justice Magray held interaction with children in conflict with law and conducted a detailed inspection of the facility at Harwan. He also enquired from the officials about the recreational facilities available to the children.

Laying stress on the education of such children, Justice Magrey directed the concerned officials that these children should be provided with proper education.

He also asked the concerned officials at Shalimar to make sure that best facilities are provided to children in need of care and protection.

Justice Magrey issued strict directions to the concerned officials at Juvenile Home, Harwan to ensure adequate facilities are made available to children in conflict with law and regular counseling sessions are conducted.