Karan Nagar road in dilapidated condition

Residents of Karan Nagar have appealed to the administration to repair the link road which is in dilapidated condition.

The inhabitants of the area located adjacent to a fuel station said that a link road was dotted with potholes and despite repeated reminders the authorities have failed to repair it.

“As the macadamization is going on, we appeal to Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to kindly direct the concerned authorities to undertake repair of this link road,” said a local businessman. He said the bad condition of the road was not only giving tough time to residents but commuters as well since the area houses a large number of private offices.