KASHEALTH inaugurated at GMC Srinagar

File Pic of GMC Srinagar
KASHEALTH, a Kashmir-centric public health awareness platform by Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Srinagar and supported by J&K National Health Mission was inaugurated by Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education J&K Government.

On the occasion Prof. Samia Rashid, Principal/ Dean, Government Medical College, Srinagar was also present. “The videos shall be primarily in local Kashmiri language with English subtitles and shall cover major public health issues in Kashmir including mother and child health, non communicable diseases including hypertension, diabetes, thyroid disorders, PCOS, various communicable diseases including rabies, mental health problems etc. The awareness videos will be available on Kashealth YouTube Channel and Social media soon,” said Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan, Head of the department and producer of the videos.

