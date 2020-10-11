Kashmir HAAT to host Craft Mela

In order to provide direct marketing support to maximum number of artisans and weavers of Jammu and Kashmir who have been distressed due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Handicrafts & Handloom Department, Kashmir, is organizing a Craft Mela from October 13 at Numaish Gah (Kashmir Haat), Srinagar, on rotational basis.

The Department has urged civil society members, youth and working class to visit Numaish Gah (Kashmir Haat) in large numbers and buy local genuine handloom and handicraft products during the Mela to get value for their money besides providing succour to our weavers and artisans and ensure business continuity. The entry for general masses during the period of Mela has been made free.

An official statement said this shall be the first physical fair after Government announced measures to further unlock businesses and other economic activities

“The Craft Mela shall be a continuous affair at Kashmir Haat with around 50 stalls reserved for artisans and weavers for a period of 15 days on rotational basis. They have been advised to approach the concerned Assistant Director in their respective districts for booking of stalls on first-cum-first serve basis. In view of business losses suffered by the artisans and weavers due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Department has proposed waiving of stall rentals at Kashmir Haat during the period of exhibition,” the statement said.