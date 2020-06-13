Kashmir reports four Covid-19 deaths in a day; J&K toll 57

Kashmir Valley on Saturday reported four more deaths due to covid-19, taking the number of people who died due to the disease to 57 in J&K – 6 from Jammu and 51 from Valley.

The victims included a 74-year-old retired doctor and a 60-year-old from Srinagar, a 60-year-old resident from Shopian and a 75-year-old from Baramulla district.

A 74-year-old retired doctor from Parraypora Srinagar died of covid-19 early Saturday morning at SKIMS Bemina here.

Dr Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Bemina, told news agency GNS that the patient was on treatment for Covid-19 from June 2 at the hospital. “He was intubated and on Ventilator,” he said, adding, “The Consultant and SR Critical Care were on spot managing the patient who could not survive despite all efforts.”

The deceased, Dr Untoo said, was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Another patient, a 60-year-old man from Nowgam Srinagar who was admitted as asymptomatic Covid-19 on June 5 having underlying Diabetes, Hypertension and CKD suddenly became breathless at 8.00 pm today and developed unconsciousness, he said.

The elderly was shifted to ICU where he had hypotension, Dr Untoo said. “Resuscitation was tried as per protocol but the patient could not be revived and was declared dead.”

He said that the patient was expected to be discharged on Sunday as his sample was taken today for testing prior to discharge.

Earlier, Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS told GNS that a 75-year-old man from Kathbagh died at the tertiary care hospital around 2:15 p.m. “He had underlying disease such as KCO, COPD, HTN andT2DM,” he said.

Professor Jan said the body was kept in the mortuary while the test report returned positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old resident from Shopian died at SMHS hospital here.

Dr Nazir Chowdhary, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, told GNS that the sexagenarian was admitted on June 11 and his swab sample was taken the next day.

“He had bilateral pneumonia and died today morning. Later, the result of the sample returned positive for the covid-19,” he added.

So far Srinagar district with 14 deaths has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla 11, Kulgam eight, Anantnag six, five in Shopian, Kupwara and Jammu three each, two each in Pulwama and Budgam while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.