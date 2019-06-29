'Kashmir situation inspired my writings'

Back to his homeland after over two decades, Dr Sohan Lal Koul, could write only about Kashmir’s “uncertainty and tragedy” as it unfolded. This was evident on Saturday when he released his two new novels ‘Waehshi Kaeth’ and ‘Panien Panien Gunah’ at a function here.

Dr Koul has already three Kashmiri novels ‘Yele saer Paeth Goav’, ‘Abysmal’ and ‘Ded’ post 2014 deluge to his name. Besides he has already came up with his play ‘Be kues chus’ (who I am), which was the product of the “identity crisis’ he faced in his homeland.

“The 90s changed the whole narrative about Kashmir. It was all about pain and agony people of every community faced. Everything changed in valley into tragic situation. It also got into my stories. I couldn’t escape from it. Narrative post 90s was the turning point to the way I used to think,” said Dr Koul, while speaking to Greater Kashmir at Cultural Academy’s auditorium at the release ceremony of his two books.

He said the era of 90s got into lives of every person. “It got us highest level of sensitive topics in literature to write. The pain made me more reticent and creative to tell my story,” he said.

An Urdu doctorate, Dr Koul who has also served as program executive in Doordarshan said: “If there would have been no 90s, I would have written about romanticism. I would have written on issues such as poverty, caste discrimination, and other such issues. However, there has been only uncertainty post 90s.”

He termed Kashmir’s “uncertainty” akin to European “uncertainty” post 2nd World War and also “something” that shaped psyche of Kashmiri writers like him.

Dr Koul, a Kashmiri Pandit, before moving to Jammu during tumultuous 90s used to reside at Zaindar Mohalla of downtown Srinagar, where he had shifted from his ancestral Parnui village of Budgam district.

“The narrative that is prominent in Kashmir today has got its genesis in 1947…Besides, it was our last own ruler Yusuf Chak who after dropping sword in 15th century went to talk with powers in New Delhi. He had said then there would be sword from outside now, which will be used against Kashmiris and it has been continuing till this day. This is the reality and I as writer am bound to get affected by socio-political conditions of my land,” he said.

Ayash Arif, actor and filmmaker, who has long association with Dr Koul said: “there has been always clash of narratives in Kashmir. Whatever he (Dr Koul) has written, it has no favoritism and bias. Whatever he is writing really needs courage. He has written about present scenario of our Kashmir, a persistent problem which has torn apart our social fabric”.

At the book ceremony launch broadcaster Farooq Nazki, cartoonist Bashir Ahmad Bashir, vice chancellor Islamic University Mushtaq Siddiqui and people related to literary circles and state run Doordarshan were also present.