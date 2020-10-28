Kashmir University to launch more UG, PG programmes

The University of Kashmir is launching more undergraduate and postgraduate programmes from this academic session, even as some of the courses offered at the varsity hitherto under the umbrella of allied departments are set to be offered from full-fledged departments-cum-research centres now.

The crucial decisions, which shall be placed before the University Council for its consideration/approval, were endorsed or ratified at the 97th meeting of the University Syndicate, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad.

The new programmes to be introduced from academic session 2020-21 include Bachelor’s Degrees in various Paramedical Courses at Government Medical College Srinagar, Master’s Programmes in three disciplines of engineering at the Institute of Engineering Zakura, a PG programme in Anthropology at the Institute of Kashmir Studies, and integrated B.Ed-M.Ed programme at the Department of Education.

The Syndicate also considered proposals including recognition of Geo-Informatics, Clinical Biochemistry and Bio-Resources as full-fledged Departments-Cum-Research Centers. The courses in these were hitherto offered under the umbrella of departments of Earth Sciences, Biochemistry and Botany, respectively.

The Syndicate also endorsed the introduction of an integrated PhD programme in Microbiology at the Centre for Research and Development (CORD) from this academic session (2020). The meeting, apart from considering academic matters, also considered several administrative matters, including confirmation of services of faculty appointed during the recent years.

The University also held its Finance Committee meeting, which was also chaired by Prof Talat Ahmad. Both the Syndicate and Finance Committee meetings, among others, were attended by Shadi Lal Pandita, Director General Codes, Finance Department, J&K (Nominee of the Financial Advisor); Mr Talat Parvez Rohella, KAS, Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department; Prof Nahida Tabassum Dean, School of Applied Sciences & Technology, University of Kashmir; Prof Riyaz Farooq, Dean, Faculty of Dental Sciences, University of Kashmir; Prof Shohab Inayat Malik, Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Jammu; Prof. Roopma Gandotra, Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, University of Jammu; Prof. MA Lone Principal, Government Degree College, Khan Sahab; Dr Salma Ahad, Principal, Government Degree College, Magam; Prof Shamim Ahmad Shah, Dean, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Kashmir; Prof Pankaj K Srivastva, Department of Geology, University of Jammu; Prof Vivek Gupta, Department of Physics, University of Jammu; Prof Zafar A Reshi, Department of Botany, University of Kashmir; Prof F A Shah, Department of Management Studies, Central University of Kashmir; Prof Yasmeen Kawoos, Former Dean, School of Education, Cluster University of Srinagar.

Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, Registrar, University of Kashmir and Member Secretary of the Syndicate and Finance Committee, presented the agenda of the statutory bodies and also extended a formal vote of thanks to all participating members from within and outside the University of Kashmir.

All outstation members, except for one, joined the meeting over Skype.