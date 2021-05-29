KEA seeks unlock amid dip in Covid cases

Kashmir Economic Alliance on Saturday urged the Lieutenant Governor administration to issue guidelines for unlocking as the Covid cases are showing downtrend and the economy is in dire straits.

Chairman, KEA, Muhammad Yaseen Khan while speaking at a function organized to deliberate on strategies for Kashmir’s economy to move forward amid pandemic said that “there is need to ease out lockdown as cases and deaths attributed to Covid have come down.” “ At this point of time we are not talking about any compensation or revival package as the losses are still piling up, but what we want is a breather from the government that if the situation is improving , the genuine concern of the business sector must be kept in mind,” Khan said.

“There is a dire need for a revival package for all segments of the economy who are suffering. KEA will come up with a white paper on it separately. But our today’s function was to deliberate on the future course of action which was attended by our districts heads, prominent industrialist, Muhammad Ashraf Mir and members of transporters welfare association led by Shabir Matta.”

“Government must issue guidelines for unlocking as the cases have come down from 5500 to 2200. Though on part of the business community, KEA assures the government that we would ensure implementation of all Covid appropriate behavior at our workplaces,” he said adding that Kashmir economy is bleeding losses from the past three years and there is need to help it come out of financial quagmire.