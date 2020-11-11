Key infrastructure development projects approved for Srinagar

The Srinagar Smart City Ltd convened 6th meeting of Board of Directors which reviewed the progress on various projects approved during previous meetings.

On the occasion, the Board of Directors approved a host of new projects in various sectors aimed at key infrastructure interventions and developmental initiatives in city.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Pandurang Pole, Chief Executive Officer SSCL / Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Director SSCL Naveen Aggraval, VC SDA Dr Bashir Ahmed, Commissioner SMC, Director Archives and other members were present.

CEO Smart City (DC Srinagar) briefed the board about progress on various projects which include initiative for Smart Power metering, smart water metering under which DPRs have been formulated and funds to the tune of Rs 17 Cr and Rs 45 Cr earmarked to Power and Jal Shakti Departments.

He also gave status of city beautification, 5 km long cycle track initiated along 90Ft road Soura, underground cabling in various parts of city, release of funds to Tourism department for revitalisation of Yarkhand Sarai, tendering of project for conservation and beautification of Maharaj Gunj Market, variable message display screens installed at 10 locations, work on Smart Vending Zones, conservation of shrines including Imambada Hassanabad, Raghunath Temple, St Louis Church.

He also discussed status of establishment of Smart Health Centres and Smart Classrooms, tendering of bio-toilets project, completion of civil work of Integrated Command and Control Centre at Bemina, completion of Fire Safety infrastructure project including procurement of boats and fire tenders, installation of Reverse Vending Machines at 10 locations completed, process initiated for procurement of 20 electric buses through SRTC and installation of air, noise and water quality monitoring systems at various places in city. The CEO also informed that 73KM road has been re-developed under Smart City and PWD has been entrusted with installation of signage and street furniture; establishment of Disaster Relief Shelters and emergency evacuation has also been completed.

The BoD meeting approved several new projects which include cycle sharing scheme involving procurement of 500 cycles and installation of cycle stands in central business area, a joint initiative of Smart City and District Administration; additional Smart Class Rooms, formulation of DPR for Bohrikadal and Zainakadal market beautification, Kawdara Craft Exhibition Centre, development of 26KM pedestrian pathways in various areas of old city using local devri stone, heritage walkways, conservation of hertage network, social protection plan.

The BoD also approved community based trained task force linked to schools, adaptive reuse of lower court, re-development of FCI godown as commercial district, smart advertisement panels and display boards at road intersections, green spaces, wall paintings, community engagement initiatives and other projects related to drainage, road development and junction improvement. The board was informed that with initiatives of several new projects the ranking of Srinagar Smart City improved from 96 in March 2019 to 72 in June 2020 which further slated to be around 50th rank once approved projects are initiated and ongoing projects are completed in next two months.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir asked the officers for effective and concerted efforts for inter-sectoral convergence for best possible results and also laying focus on quality and timely completion of projects. The BoD also gave approval for deputation of more technical staff from various departments and approved designation of Er Rizwan Khursheed as SPV coordinator. Company Secretary Yamina Almas presented vote of thanks.