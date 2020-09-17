Key projects delayed by over 4 years, govt cites COVID19 lockdown

Work on several projects in the summer capital Srinagar is running behind the schedule and in some cases the authorities have already missed several deadlines, impacting the development of the city.

The information sought under RTI by rights activist and Secretary, J&K Peoples Forum MM Shuja from J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency has brought to fore the details about the projects which have got delayed by years.

Commissioning of water supply line from higher reaches of Doodhganga nallah to Kralpora water treatment plant has got delayed due to law and order problem and COVID19 lockdown, reads the RTI response.

While the authorities had initially set 10 October 2014 as deadline for completion of the project the deadline has now been revised to October 15 this year. The work on the project is running behind the schedule by almost six years.

The construction of storm water drainage scheme in Nadroo here has also got delayed due to COVID19 lockdown, reads the RTI response.

While, the actual date of completion of the project was 25 December 2016, the revised date is 13 June 2021.

About Athwajan drainage system, the authorities have said work on the project was in progress. Though the project was scheduled for completion on 1 December 2013, it has missed the second deadline of 30 September 2019 as well.

The RTI response again reads the project has got delayed due to law and order problem.

The drainage project on left side of river Jhelum has also been delayed due to “law and order problem”. So far, the authorities have already missed two deadlines of 25 December 2016 and 28 February 2019.

Similarly, another drainage project on right side of river Jhelum has also missed the 25 December 2016 deadline which has now been revised to 28 December 2021.

In Kashmir, while the COVID lockdown was enforced in March this year, some of the projects, are already running behind the schedule by four to six years.