KGP students stage protest, oppose offline exams

Scores of students of Kashmir Government Polytechnic (KGP) staged a protest here demanding promotion to the next semester on the basis of evaluation of their performance in online exams for 6th semester earlier this month.

The student who assembled at Press Enclave said they have not been able to cover the syllabus since the practical classes were not held due to the COVID19 lockdown.

“The practical classes are important in engineering stream than theory. We can’t sit in offline exams because we have not completed our practical work,” said a student.

The students also complained owing to the slow-speed or 2G internet service, they have not been able to attend the classes regularly and hence were not prepared fully to sit in the exams.

“Our College and hostels were converted into COVID centers. Now, by asking us to appear in offline exams and to sit in the same buildings, the administration is putting our health at risk”, said another student. “However if we are given one month to prepare and our Colleges and hostels are sanitized, we have no hesitation in appearing in offline exams.”

He said majority of students were from far flung areas and will have no means to travel long distances to appear in the exams. “We appeal to the authorities to look into the issues and save us from further stress,” said the student.