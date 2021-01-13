Khanyar murder case cracked, three accused arrested within 12 hours: Police

Police today cracked murder case of a youth at Khanyar within 12 hours with the arrest of three accused.

In a statement police said on January 11, Police Station Khanyar received an information from reliable sources that some unknown persons have stabbed a person near Dastgeer Sahib (RA) shrine. The injured youth was shifted to SMHS hospital and declared brought dead. The deceased was later identified as Zayan Chasti son of Syed M Ashraf Chasti resident of Rainawari.

Police said on receipt of this information, a case FIR No. 03/2021 U/S 302 , 120-B was registered at Police Station Khanyar and investigation was set into motion.

“During investigation, technical and circumstantial evidence was collected and eye witnesses were examined. This lead the investigating officer (IO) to the accused involved in this heinous crime. The IO ascertained the involvement of the following three accused in this heinous crime namely: Mohammad Zahid Bhat son of Fida Ahmad Bhat, Faizan Fida Bhat son of Fida Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Ellahi Bagh Soura and Wajid Altaf Kaullah son of Mohammad Altaf resident of Jabgri Pora Nowhatta. All the three accused persons have been arrested within 12 hours of the incident and investigation of the case is underway,” the statement added.