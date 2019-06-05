Srinagar
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 4, 2019, 11:10 PM

Khurshid Ahmad Sanai is Commissioner SMC

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 4, 2019, 11:10 PM
Greater Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday ordered transfer and posting of three Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officers, with immediate effect.

As per the order, Mir Tariq Ali Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation has been transferred and posted as Secretary in the Health and Medical Education Department.

Trending News

ECI to announce J&K poll schedule after Amarnath Yatra

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Funding Case: NIA takes custody of Masarat, Shah, Aasiya

Security agencies prepare list of top 10 militants

Also Read |  Govt wakes up to fight dog menace

Pankaj Magotra, Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, relieving Vikas Sharma, KAS, Vice-Chairman, Jammu Development Authority of the additional charge of the post.

Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, Additional District Development Commissioner, Budgam, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

Also Read |  HBOA APPEALS GOVT

Related News