Khurshid Ahmad Sanai is Commissioner SMC

Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday ordered transfer and posting of three Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officers, with immediate effect.

As per the order, Mir Tariq Ali Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation has been transferred and posted as Secretary in the Health and Medical Education Department.

Pankaj Magotra, Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, relieving Vikas Sharma, KAS, Vice-Chairman, Jammu Development Authority of the additional charge of the post.

Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, Additional District Development Commissioner, Budgam, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation.