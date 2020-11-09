Kidnapping case solved

Police in Srinagar solved a kidnapping case at Hazratbal area here with arrest of the accused.

In a statement, police spokesperson said Police Station Nigeen received a complaint stating that a girl has been kidnapped by one individual identified as Abdul Rahman Dar resident of Fisherman Colony Habbak Shanpora Hazratbal.

“Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 173/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Nigeen and investigation was initiated.

A special team headed by SHO PS Nigeen while acting on the specific leads were able to recover the kidnapped girl and arrested the kidnapper. He has been shifted to PS Nigeen where he remains in custody. After fulfilling all medico-legal formalities, the girl was handed over to her legal heirs. Investigation into the matter is in progress,” the statement said.