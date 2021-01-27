KMI awarded for ABS implementation

Khyber Medical Institute (KMI) at Khayam here has been awarded with ‘Best Performing Empanelled Hospital’ in private sector for implementation of centrally sponsored Ayushman Bharat Scheme in J&K.

The award was given by ADC Srinagar Syed HaniefBalki to Medical Superintendent KMI DrShowkat Shah and administrator Shahnawaz Amin during a function here. The cases handled under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme include mainly cardiac cases, stents, pacemakers and surgeries and scheme covers treatment cost uptoRs 5 lakh per family.