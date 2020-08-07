KPDCL conducts awareness camp

The electric sub-divisoin Rainawari and receiving stations Rawalpor on Friday conducted safety awareness camp on the directions of Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation (KPDCL)

During the camp, demonstrations were held on the importance of high voltage testers and earthing rods in safeguarding human life, said a statement.

In a statement the Managing Director said conducting such awareness camps was aimed to demonstrate to the field staff about the safety measures and SOPs required to be followed before execution of works.

The statement said 40 officials of sub division Rainawari and 47 officials in sub transmission division-II Srinagar attended the camp.

The Managing Director directed all the divisional/sub divisional heads of Kashmir to conduct such awareness camps in all the sub divisions. He said the department would conduct 25 camps on August 8 and 25 camps on August 10.