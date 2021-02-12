Kralpora family demands probe into kin's death

The family members of a man who died on 28th August, 2020 under mysterious circumstances staged protest at Press Enclave alleging he was murdered.

The family members of Sajad Ahmad Bhat of Kralpora staged protest and urged police to constitute special team to probe circumstances leading to his death.

“We believe that our beloved Sajad didn’t commit suicide but was murdered as he had injury marks on his head and feet. We didn’t find any rope near his body so how could he have hanged himself,” said SonaullahGanai, stepfather of the deceased.

“There was no such reason for him to commit suicide. He had to look after his children and aged parents” he added.

“We request senior police officers to conduct probe into the matter to ascertain cause of his death,” he added.