Krishna Dhaba reopens after 2 months

Popular foot outlet Krishna Dhaba reopened after two months today.

The shop was closed after Krishna Dhaba owner’s son was killed in a militant attack on February 17.

Terming Kashmir as his home, the owner of Krishan Dhaba, Ramesh Kumar said he is resuming business from today. Soon after reopening, customers thronged the outlet. The eatery, which is famous for serving vegetarian food, is located at Durganag area of the city.

On 17 February, Akash was shot at by militants from a close range. He was critically wounded and rushed to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital. After 10 days Akash succumbed to his injuries.

Soon after the incident, Jammu and Kashmir police had said that the three militant associates involved in the incident were arrested within 48 hours of the attack.