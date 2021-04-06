KTMF delegation calls on DC Srinagar

A delegation led by Mohammad Yaseen Khan of Kashmir Traders & Manufactures Federation (KTMF) representing some 250 markets from various areas of the district called on the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here in his office Chamber.

The delegation projected various issues including macadamization and repairs of roads, providing of for adequate parking facilities especially in Sher-e Khaas, sanitation and cleanliness measures in City, besides other concerns pertaining to the trade community in Srinagar. With regard to containment and management of new wave of Covid-19, the delegation urged for strict compliance to the SOPs to prevent its spread.

Senior Vice President KTFM, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat projected several issues of traders in Shaher-e-Khaas particularly regarding traffic jamming caused due to non availability of parking facility near SMHS, Super Specialty hospitals and Dental College.

Responding to the issues raised by the KTMF delegation, the Deputy Commissioner assured them that all their concerns will be looked and redressed on priority. He said black topping of roads would start shortly in Srinagar.

Earlier, the delegation welcomed the Deputy Commissioner on holding the charge in Srinagar as DC and hoped that issues and concerns confronting trade community of Srinagar would be resolved in time bound manner.