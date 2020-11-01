KU announces results of online competitions

Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad Sunday assured his full support to cultural, literary and art activities being undertaken by students to help them showcase their talent.

Congratulating winners and participants of different competitions organised by the varsity’s Department of Students Welfare (DSW), Prof Talat said: “It has always been our priority to provide full support to our students to showcase their talent and excel in competitions held at local, national and international levels.”

The competitions were held online in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dean Students Welfare Prof Raies A Qadri said he was overwhelmed to see participation of students in these competitions from across the country despite disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Cultural Officer Shahid Ali Khan said more activities in areas of art, culture and theatre will be organised in autumn and winter sessions of 2020-21.

In the ‘Wahraat National Art’ Competition, Danish Rashid of Amar Singh College Srinagar, Asamadi Shabbirali Kausharali from GDM Vidya Sankul College Palanpur Gujarat and Faheem Hussain from Government Degree College Sopore were awarded Certificates of Excellence, while KT Bhagyashri from College of Fine Arts Nashik (Maharashtra), Ramsumer from Lucknow University, Kajal Mahawar from University of Rajasthan, Montizer Ali Dar from SSM College of Engineering, J&K, Irtiqa Bazaz from University of Kashmir, Jyoti Sehgal from B K College of Education Mudki Punjab, Nilanjan Show from Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya Chhattisgarh and Sweksha Jain from College of Arts and Craft Lucknow University were given Certificates of Merit. Other meritorious students were given Certificates of Appreciation.

In the Calligraphy Competition, Ahba Latief Zarkoob from SSM College of Engineering bagged the first position while Falak Iftikar and Afla Mubarak from Islamia College of Science and Commerce and School of Law KU were given second and third prizes respectively. Shaista Yousuf from GDC Women, MA Road Srinagar, won the consolation prize.

In the Naat Competition, Ashiq Hussain Rather from IMFA, KU won the first position while Foziya Ayoub and Talib Jahangir from GDC Women MA Road and IGNOU secured second and third prizes respectively. Asma Azad and Asif Fayaz from GDC Kulgam and Institute of Technology Zakura won the fourth and fifth prizes, respectively.

In the Qirat Competition, M Shoaib Iqbal from SSM College of Engineering bagged the first position while Rida Ghulam Hussain and Suhail Qadir from University of Gujarat and Institute of Technology Zakura were awarded second and third prizes respectively. The fourth and fifth prizes in this category went to Bisma Showkat and Ishfaq Ahmad Ahanger from GDC Women MA Road and Central University of Kashmir, respectively.

In the Azaan Competition, Adil Ahmad Rather from MERC KU bagged the first position while M Shoaib from SSM College and Sheikh Abdur Raouf from Islamic University Awantipora won the second and third prizes respectively. The fourth and fifth prizes went to Suhail Qadri of Institute of Technology Zakura and Ubaid Reyaz Wani from GDC, Handwara respectively.

In the Collage Competition, Muzamil Ahmad Dar from IMFA KU won the first prize while second and third prizes were won by Sumaira Hamid from IMFA KU and Farhana Farooq from Dr Qadri’s College of Medical Laboratory Technology, respectively.

In the Painting Competition, the first prize went to Muzamil Ahmad Dar from IMFA KU, while second and third prizes were given to Beenish Hameed and Sumaira Hamid from IMFA, KU. In the Poster Competition Beenish Hameed from IMFA KU won the first prize.