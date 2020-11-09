Srinagar, Today's Paper
November 9, 2020

KU appoints Prof Anwar Hassan as Dean PAMS

November 9, 2020

The University of Kashmir has appointed Prof Anwar Hassan as the Dean of its School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences (PAMS).

An order, effective November 8, 2020, was issued by the Deputy Registrar, Academic.

Prof Hassan has more than 30 years of experience in teaching and research and has served the university in various important capacities, including Head, Department of Statistics, Special Officer of Census-2011 and First Nodal Officer of the University and its affiliated Colleges to the UGC in the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) in 2011-12. He is a member on various committees of the University and is presently serving as Director of the varsity’s Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA).

Prof Hassan’s research papers have been published in reputed journals. He has also presented papers in various conferences at the national and international level.

