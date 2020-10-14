Srinagar, Today's Paper
KU charges Rs 5,000 exam fee per paper, calls it 'mercy'

In a bizarre move, Kashmir University (KU) has fixed Rs 5,000 fee per paper for “mercy chance.”

Though the University Council had fixed this fee a long back, the issue came to limelight earlier this year when a group of candidates applied for mercy chance in LLB department, which had tentatively decided to conduct the exam for mercy chance in February. The exam was not held at the “appropriate time” and later it got further delayed due to coronavirus, a candidate said.

After a delay of several months, the university has now planned to conduct the exam for mercy chance, which enables candidates to pass subject or improve their grades. “Charging Rs 5000 per paper is not a mercy but exploitation,” candidates said, adding that how can a student afford it.

“The KU authorities should take a sympathetic view and reduce the fee,” the candidate said. Notably, some candidates have already submitted a representation to the Vice Chancellor, Kashmir University in this regard.

Dean Academic Affairs KU, Prof Akbar Masood said he has not received any copy of the representation so far. “Actually the money charged as exam fee goes to the examination department. The controller has to make a decision whether we can relax the fee or not. Once he takes his decision, administration will issue a notification regarding this,” he said.

Controller examination Prof M Y Bhat said that the decision was to be taken by the varsity administration as it has been approved by University Council.

“The candidates should submit a representation to the Registrar and he can get it reviewed by the VC. If my remarks are needed I will also recommend some relaxation in it,” he said.

