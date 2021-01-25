KU constitutes committee to decide on resuming offline classes for students

The Kashmir University (KU) has constituted a high level committee to decide about resuming offline classes for students in the varsity and its satellite campuses from February 1.

The move comes after the J&K government recently decided to open schools physically for the students in Jammu from February 1. Also, the winter vacation in the University main campus as well as its satellite campuses will end on January 31.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Registrar KU, DrNisar Ahmad Mir said no decision was taken about resuming classes and opening hostels for the Post Graduate (PG) students.

“As of now, we have only opened hostels for scholars on the directions of the government,” he said.

He said the varsity has constituted a committee to take a decision about resuming offline classes for the students in the University. The committee is headed by the dean Academic Affairs (KU), Prof. Akbar Masood.

“The decision about resuming offline classes will be taken on basis of the recommendations put forth by the committee,” he said.

Dean Academic Affairs KU, Prof Akbar Masood said the committee was caught in a dilemma for taking decision to resume offline classes for students.

“We have to take all the issues into consideration, the fact is that covid19 is not over yet and we cannot take any hasty decision to resume offline classes,” Prof. Masood said.

He said keeping in view the covid19 SoPs issued by the government, the students need to maintain a proper distance which was not possible keeping in view the size of the classrooms in majority of the departments.

“Our classrooms in maximum PG departments remain crammed in routine situations as enrollment is over 50 to 60 students,” he said.

For resuming offline classes the university has to open all the hostels for the students who have been allotted the accommodation. But, resuming hostel, according to university officials will be a risk for the students.

“As per UGC directions, only one person can stay in a single room, but in our university one room is allotted to three to four students. So it is really difficult to manage the situation,” he said.

He said the varsity does not want to put the lives of students at a risk by resuming offline classes in the campus in haste. “We will deliberate on the issue and also have to adhere to the government guidelines issued to control spread of covid19,” he said.

The dean academic affairs said the university has already allowed the contractual staff of the university to continue taking online classes of the students in order to avoid academic losses of the students.

“Whatever decision will be taken, it will be in the interest of the students. Students and their health is a priority for us. The committee will deliberate on all the issues and decisions will be taken accordingly,” he said.

Meanwhile, the winter vacation in government degree colleges will end on February 14. The winter vacation for all government degree colleges in Kashmir division and winter zones of Jammu division was announced from December 28 to February 14.

The winter vacation was also announced for the constituent colleges of the Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) as well.

“We have not taken any decision about resuming offline classes. We will adhere to the directions issued by the higher education department,” an official in CUS said.

Commissioner Secretary Higher Education Department (HED), TalatParvezRuhella was not available for his comments despite repeated attempts.