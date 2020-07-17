Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 10:38 PM

KU declares results of online contest 'NSS fights Drug Addiction'

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 10:38 PM
File Pic

National Service Scheme (NSS), University of Kashmir (KU) on Friday declared results of the online contest titled “NSS fights Drug Addiction” which was held from June 26 to 30.

In a statement, Programme Coordinator, NSS, Musavir Ahmad said the online contest was organised with the intention of expressing the determination of NSS to strengthen awareness, action and cooperation for achieving the goal of a society free from drug abuse.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Flu shot must to prevent people from falling sick, says Kashmir doctors' body

Representative Image

Youth killed, father injured after concrete slab collapses in Budgam

Image Source: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Twitter Handle

Rajnath visits key forward post along LoC in Kashmir

GK Photo

Kangan landslide: Srinagar-Leh highway blocked for 2nd day

The contest covered a wide spectrum of creative activities, ranging from poster making to essay writing.

Ahmad said the 1st position in poster making was bagged by Amjad Hussaini from the Department of Botany, and in the essay writing segment the 1st position went to Adil lone from Business School.

He lauded the efforts of Waqar Amin and Yasir Hamid, programme officers of the NSS in coordinating the event.

Latest News
Representational Pic

DSC sentry kills self in J-K's Poonch

Representational Pic

Flu shot must to prevent people from falling sick, says Kashmir doctors' body

Representative Image

Youth killed, father injured after concrete slab collapses in Budgam

Image Source: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Twitter Handle

Rajnath visits key forward post along LoC in Kashmir

Heena Basharat , organizer of the contest said the objective of the event was to  provide the student community  with a platform to express their views, perceptions and thoughts on the serious malaise that deeply affects the society.

The contest attracted a wide number of entries with about 150 participants applying from various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, experts were of the considered opinion that time has come to relook and re-examine the approach to the challenges that COVID19 poses to the society.

Related News