KU declares results of online contest 'NSS fights Drug Addiction'

National Service Scheme (NSS), University of Kashmir (KU) on Friday declared results of the online contest titled “NSS fights Drug Addiction” which was held from June 26 to 30.

In a statement, Programme Coordinator, NSS, Musavir Ahmad said the online contest was organised with the intention of expressing the determination of NSS to strengthen awareness, action and cooperation for achieving the goal of a society free from drug abuse.

The contest covered a wide spectrum of creative activities, ranging from poster making to essay writing.

Ahmad said the 1st position in poster making was bagged by Amjad Hussaini from the Department of Botany, and in the essay writing segment the 1st position went to Adil lone from Business School.

He lauded the efforts of Waqar Amin and Yasir Hamid, programme officers of the NSS in coordinating the event.

Heena Basharat , organizer of the contest said the objective of the event was to provide the student community with a platform to express their views, perceptions and thoughts on the serious malaise that deeply affects the society.

The contest attracted a wide number of entries with about 150 participants applying from various parts of the country.

